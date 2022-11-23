WP Hospital Receives Eighth Consecutive “A” Patient Safety Grade 

WP Hospital has once again received an “A” from healthcare watchdog the Leapfrog Group in its Fall 2022 Hospital Safety Grades for its excellence in providing safe and expert care to its patients. The hospital remains the only healthcare facility in Westchester County, and one of only 19 hospitals in New York State, to receive the highest possible rating.

White Plains Hospital has received an “A” each period since the beginning of 2019, marking the eighth consecutive time it has earned an “A.”

“We are beyond pleased to be consistently ranked among the safest hospitals in the nation by the Leapfrog Group,” said Dr. Rafael E. Torres, Chief Quality Officer at White Plains Hospital. “This ‘A’, combined with our recent five-star rating from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, demonstrates our staff’s ongoing commitment to patient safety and further underscores the high-quality care our patients receive every day.”

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is the only hospital ratings program based exclusively on hospital prevention of medical errors and harm to patients and is considered the gold standard measure of patient safety. It uses performance measures from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), the Leapfrog Hospital Survey, and information from other supplemental data sources. The Safety Grade assigns letter grades of “A,” “B,” “C,” “D” and “F” to nearly 3,000 hospitals across the country based on over 30 national performance measures reflecting errors, injuries, accidents and infections, as well as systems hospitals have in place to prevent harm. To view White Plains Hospital’s full grade details and to compare it to hospitals across the region, visit HospitalSafetyGrade.org.

Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group, said, “We salute hospitals for this milestone and encourage them to accelerate their hard work saving patient lives. It’s not enough change, but we are on the right track.”

White Plains Hospital is a member of the Montefiore Health System, serving as its tertiary hub of advanced care in the Hudson Valley. The hospital is a 292-bed not-for-profit health care organization with the primary mission of providing exceptional acute and preventive medical care to all people who live in, work in or visit Westchester County and its surrounding areas. Centers of Excellence include the Center for Cancer Care and The William & Sylvia Silberstein Neonatal & Maternity Center.

This is a press release provided by the organization. It has been lightly edited and is being published by Examiner Media as a public service.