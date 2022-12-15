Woman Responds to Anti-Semitic Incidents With Electric Menorah

One northern Westchester woman hopes that one small gesture but powerful gesture can unite others as the rise in anti-Semitism and hate has taken hold throughout the United States in recent years.

Over the past few weeks, South Salem resident Cathy Deutsch has created the Menorah Project, urging Jewish households everywhere to place an electric menorah in their home’s window for the eight nights of Chanukah that begin this Sunday, Dec. 18 at sundown. Deutsch hopes everyone can display their solidarity, whether they are observant or not or even if they’re not Jewish, if they’re so inclined.

She has taken to various social media platforms and has received positive responses, including from people across the country.

“I do think the rise in anti-Semitism, racism and anti-LGBTQ (incidents) and (against) numerous minorities has risen dramatically,” Deutsch said. “I know that this is a small ask and not going to solve the problems…but I also feel like our government, our public thought, not separating church from state is very frightening to me.”

Anti-Semitic incidents increased from 2020 to 2021 by 34 percent, according to the Anti-Defamation League (ADL). There were 2,717 reported incidents across the United States last year, the highest number ever recorded in the 40 years the organization has been tracking statistics. Prior to 2016, incidents declined for 15 years, the ADL has reported.

While many Jewish families will place an electric menorah in their windows during the holiday, Deutsch said she believes that in most areas the tradition has waned since she was growing up. Other families choose to light candles and place those menorahs in their kitchen or dining room.

This year, Deutsch said she was determined to rekindle her childhood tradition, especially as the disturbing upswing in incidents is clearly not an accident.

“I’m putting a menorah in my window this year,” said Deutsch, whose ancestors escaped eastern European pogroms while others fled the Nazis. “I want to stand proud; I want to show who I am in a world that is starting to increasingly minimize us.”

Deutsch said she hopes to build off of her effort in future years, getting more organizations, including area synagogues involved, and promoting mutual respect for people of all backgrounds.

“I always feel like we stand stronger together as human beings if we respect each other and this is about that, and it’s about embracing the diversity of the community and the country, and that’s really where it’s coming from,” she said.

For those who don’t have an electric menorah, they can be bought online or at stores like Target or Walmart.