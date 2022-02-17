Woman Killed in Fire at Heritage Hills in Somers

A 70-year-old woman was reportedly killed in a fire that broke out in a condominium at Heritage Hills in Somers Wednesday afternoon.

The Somers Fire Department was dispatched to 973 Heritage Hills on the West Hill for a structure fire at 4:11 p.m. on Feb. 16 and reports from neighbors of two people trapped inside.

Due to the conditions of the fire, a thorough search of the residence was delayed as mutual aid was provided by more than a dozen area fire departments.

The two-alarm fire was brought under control at about 6 p.m. and fully extinguished by 11 p.m. The fire was contained to two residential units.

The sole occupant of the building was found deceased by firefighters, but her identity has not been released.

New York State Police are conducting an investigation. The official cause of the fire is undetermined.