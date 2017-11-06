WMC Health Care Staff Participates in Marathon to Help Patients

A group of healthcare professionals from Westchester Medical Center Health Network (WMCHealth) went the distance at the New York City Marathon on Sunday raising money for essential programs and services at the hospital.

The team’s 12 members, comprised of employees from the Valhalla medical center and from some of WMCHealth’s 10-hospital network, participated in the 26.2-mile race to support life-changing and lifesaving programs.

“We’re doing this because it’s a worthy cause,” said Henry Spence, a registered nurse in the Trauma Intensive Care Unit. “It’s more motivating because it’s not just for yourself but for a bigger cause.”

Funds will be donated to the Maria Fareri Children’s Hospital, the Behavioral Health Center, HealthAlliance of the Hudson Valley, MidHudson Regional Hospital, Good Samaritan Hospital and Westchester Medical Center.

“What makes this team so unique and so representative of WMCHealth, New York City and the nation, is their diversity,” said Michael D. Israel, president and CEO of Westchester Medical Center Health Network. “Whether they hail from Kenya or White Plains, live in Rockland or Dutchess County, care for children or adults, the members of Team WMCHealth are all motivated by the same thing – their dedication to the patients they serve at WMCHealth facilities.”

With runners having seriously trained in order to get in top shape to complete the grueling course through the five boroughs, participants said they jumped at the opportunity to run in one of the world’s great marathons and help those in need.

“I thought this was an awesome opportunity to help the hospital and help the needs of the patients,” said Fred Dombrowski, an outpatient mental health counselor for the Behavioral Health Center. “It’s a dream to run the New York City Marathon, but to have an opportunity to help people is the best.”

With runners having exceeded their $30,000 fundraising goal as of last Thursday, Jennifer Qualter, a registered nurse in the Post-Anesthesia Care Unit, said she was happy the group was able to meet its goal and was thrilled to be representing the medical group.

Cardiothoracic Intensive Care Unit registered nurse Ruth Johnson came to New York from Kenya 16 years ago with only $30, three pairs of pants and her lifelong love for running.

“For me, at this point, it’s more about giving back to this country,” Johnson said. “I am also promoting the awareness of organ donation and organ transplants and how much it saves lives.”

Johnson, who joined the medical center in 2008, expressed her gratitude to those who donated to the hospital’s cause.

“I’m honored to be a part of this, especially knowing that I came here by myself and to raise $2,500 or more from people opening their pockets to give me money, I’m just very, very grateful for that,” Johnson said. “I can’t even thank them enough.”

For anyone interested in donating, visit www.WMCHealth.org/marathon.