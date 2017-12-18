WJCS Kids’ Kloset is Urgently Seeking New Rent-Free Space

Westchester Jewish Community Services (WJCS) Kids’ Kloset, a volunteer-driven program that has clothed thousands of Westchester children in need for the past seven years, is in urgent need of new space to continue operations. The building that currently houses WJCS Kids’ Kloset is being sold and the program must vacate the premises in early April 2018.

WJCS Kids’ Kloset, which collects and donates gently used children’s clothing and related essentials free of charge, is run by volunteers who have sorted, packed and distributed more than 16,000 ‘bags of love’ or packages of one week’s worth of clothing that meet immediate needs. Often the needs are critical, as in the case of families dislocated by fires or other tragedies that have lost everything or want to keep kids warm in winter. The clothing also boosts the children’s self esteem and relieves stress from parents who can’t afford a new winter coat or even a pair of shoes.

“While Westchester is a wealthy county, 40 percent of its children live below the poverty line in some communities,” says Stephanie Roth, WJCS Kids’ Kloset director. “Many parents rely on our ‘bags of love’ to get their kids off to school. Some also count on us for a supply of diapers, which cannot be purchased with food stamps. WJCS Kids’ Kloset is playing a critical role in helping low-income families meet everyday needs – all without government or fixed funding. It would be a great loss to the county if we have to close our doors. We need the generosity of a real estate owner who wants to give back to the community.”

Kids’ Kloset requires 3,000 – 5,000 square feet of rent-free space that is easily accessible for donors who must deliver their items and for social workers, clinicians, clergy, teachers, school administrators, nurses and others who collect the bags of love for distribution to their clients. Street-level space or elevator access would be ideal.

Anyone who has or knows of available space is urged to call WJCS at 914-848-8191 or email slewen@wjcs.com.

For more information on WJCS Kids’ Kloset, visit www.wjcs.com/kidskloset.