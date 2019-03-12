With Opinions Split, Marijuana Legalization Debated in Mahopac

State legislation that would legalize the recreational use of marijuana has been hotly debated with no shortage of opinions during a forum last week in Mahopac.

The forum was hosted by state Sen. Peter Harckham, chairman of the Senate Committee on Alcoholism and Substance Abuse. Harckham, a Democrat, was joined by Assemblyman Kevin Byrne, a Republican, as opinions about legalization were split during the event, with speakers from Putnam and Westchester counties. About 50 people attended the Friday night forum at Mahopac High School.

Roger Green, executive director of the Hudson Valley chapter of National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws (NORML), said he supported legalization. Green said in states that have legalized the recreational use of marijuana drug use by youths has not increased.

Legalizing marijuana would regulate what is in it, Green said. Synthetic marijuana, which has posed dangers to users, could be barred if marijuana was regulated, he said.