With Division Still Fresh, New Nelsonville Mayor Appointed

Serving until next year’s election, Michael Bowman was appointed new mayor of Nelsonville last week by most of the village board, replacing Chris Caccamise, who stepped down from the post last month.

In a 3-1 vote, Bowman was appointed to a term that’ll last until April 2020, with trustees Lisa Mechaley and Dove Pedlowsky selecting him, while Trustee Dave Moroney voted against his appointment. (Bowman voted for himself, as well.)

Bowman was sworn in last week by Nelsonville Judge Dennis Zenz.

“I’m really honored that they decided to give this to me,” Bowman said in an interview. “It’s a great honor and I look forward to serving everybody.”

Bowman has served as a trustee since last year, making a reemergence into local politics after serving on the Cold Spring village board for one term a few years prior. He has also been the past president of the Cold Spring Fire Department and is a lifelong member of the community.

Bowman said over the next year he’d like to keep everything running smoothly as the village is still in the middle of litigation after Homeland Towers brought a lawsuit against them for denying the company a permit to build a cell tower. He said he remains committed to stopping development on a Secor Lane parcel of land.