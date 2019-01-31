With Boiler Down, West Patent Closing Today

West Patent Elementary in the Bedford School District is closing today because a boiler went down this morning.

“We can’t heat the school,” Superintendent Christopher Manno stated in a Facebook post at about 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

On Facebook the district was seeking assistance from the school community to spread the word.

“For safety, the buses will do the routes,” Manno wrote in an additional Facebook post shortly before 10 a.m. “If there are parents and kids on the bus stops they will inform them of the closing. If there are unattended kids, the driver will ask the children if anyone is home. If not, the driver will take the child to the school. Parents will be called to pick up the children.”

Separately, Bedford had already instituted a two-hour delayed opening for district schools earlier in the morning due to weather conditions.