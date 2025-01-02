Wishnie Appointed Acting Westchester County Executive as Latimer Leaves Post

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Westchester County Department of Emergency Services Richard Wishnie was appointed acting county executive early Thursday afternoon, moments after George Latimer resigned from office.

A couple minutes after noon, Board of Legislators Chair Vedat Gashi (D-Yorktown) designated Wishnie to the post until county lawmakers convene for their first meeting of the year on Monday evening. The Board of Legislators will vote on a replacement county executive that evening as well setting a date for the upcoming special election, which must be held within 90 days of Latimer’s Thursday resignation.

Wishnie said it is his role to help the county through the upheaval, and he looks forward to working with Deputy County Executive Ken Jenkins to keep the business of the county moving forward.

“It is an honor to serve as Acting Westchester County Executive during this transitional period,” Wishnie, a former county legislator, said after his appointment. “I am committed to ensuring a seamless succession and continuing to deliver for the residents of Westchester County.”

Gashi’s appointment as chair of the board was the first time in Westchester’s history that an acting county executive selection had been made.

“His longstanding commitment to public service, both as a six-term county legislator and leader across the county, makes him the ideal choice to guide Westchester during this unique transition,” Gashi said.

It is not known whether the board will vote to keep Wishnie in the role until the special election or turn to someone else at Monday’s meeting. Jenkins is the only candidate who has publicly announced he will be running for county executive.

The winner of the special election will serve the remainder of Latimer’s term before the candidate who is victorious in November’s general election will serve for the full new term starting next Jan. 1. Nominees for the special election will be selected by county Democratic and Republican parties.