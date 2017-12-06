WinterFest Holiday Market Returns to White Plains

WinterFest, presented by the City of White Plains and Bensidoun USA, kicks off on Wednesday, Dec. 20 and runs through Sunday, Dec. 24. The Market will be located on Court Street between Martine Avenue and Main Street (the same location as the White Plains Outdoor Farmer’s Market) and will be open Wednesday and Thursday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is free.

The event will feature artisans and crafts people selling one of a kind items plus, music and dance performances are scheduled throughout the duration of the market.

WinterFest is modeled on the holiday markets found throughout Europe that bring communities together with festive music, food, and gifts and help usher in the holiday season as a meeting place for friends and family.

Participating vendors include Jar Worthy, custom blended soy candles; Wild Sea Salt, natural sea salt and seasonings. Special feature: cooking demo on 12/20 from 12 to 2 p.m.; Loola Doola Boutique, signature bags, jewelry and scarves; The Sweet Ampersand, hand lettering and calligraphy; Room to Create, art gallery and handmade mandala cards; Praline et Chocolat, chocolate creations; Pane di Oro, bread and muffins; Mind, Body & Bath, all natural skin care and soap; Hudson Valley Chocolate, handmade chocolate and caramels; Crowne Plaza Coffee Shop; Gluhwein, traditional mulled wine and delicious food; Beth Russo Jewelry, custom-made jewelry; Teagevity, organic tea and tea gear; Origami Owl, customized jewelry; Little Tibet, shawls and scarves; The Twisted Branch, olive oil, vinegar, spices, honey; The Twisted Branch/Crepes & Waffles, hot chocolate, coffee, tea, crepes, waffles; Vivian’s Jewelry, handmade jewelry; Julie’s Vintage 1, vintage gifts and jewelry; Julie’s Vintage 2, vintage Christmas decorations; Garden of Chrystals, minerals, rocks and amber gemstones; Conte’s Seafood, fresh oysters for sale; Russian Winter, Russian holiday ornaments; Meredith’s Bread, bread and baked goods, including a line of gluten free products; Little Germany, German holiday decorations, Christmas cards and ceramic holiday ornaments.

WinterFest will also offer prepared food.

Cooking Demos:

Wild Sea Salt with Chef Lisa Caccamise will conduct a cooking Demo on Wednesday, Dec. 20, 12 to 2p.m. Recipes include: Pan seared fish with sumac wild sea salt paired with a stir-fry of seasonal vegetables with dandelion wild sea salt.

White Plains Education & Training Center Chef Joe Brefere (owner of Joe’s BQ) will conduct a cooking Demo on Thursday, Dec. 21, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Recipes include: Filet Mignon & Horseradish Crostini with Micro Arugula and Sweet Red Pepper.

Break Bread Not Hearts will conduct a cooking Demo on Saturday, Dec. 23 at 5:30 p.m. Giovanni Chef D’Amour Green will focus on dishes that remind us of the tastes that are intertwined with the traditions of our various cultures with Love as the main ingredient. Free 30-minute class. There will be a sign-up available as the number of spaces for participants is limited. To reserve your space please email amour@breakbreadnothearts.com or winterfestwp@gmail.com