Winter Storm Live Updates: Nor’easter to Blast Westchester, Putnam with up to 18 Inches of Snow

Officials in Westchester and Putnam counties are urging residents to make preparations for the potentially severe snowstorm that is expected to dump 12 to 18 inches of snow in the area Wednesday night into Thursday.

4 p.m. Update

Town Supervisor Matt Slater has declared a snow emergency in Yorktown beginning at 6 p.m. He, along with Police Chief Robert Noble and Highway Superintendent Dave Paganelli, are asking residents to avoid travel and remove all parked cars off roadways to allow crews to safely remove snow.

A snow emergency has also been declared in the Town of Ossining and the Village of Ossining. The emergency declaration prohibits stopping, standing and parking on snow emergency streets. Cars will be towed if left parked in the street.

The recreation department is prepared to have an emergency shelter operating at the Community Center if the need arises. Ossining residents should also avoid traveling, parking on the street and shoveling or plowing snow into the road when clearing your driveway or walkway.

In New Castle, a snow emergency will go into effect at 7 p.m. through Friday at noon. No on-street parking is allowed during the duration of the emergency declaration and residents are urged to stay home and off the roads, unless otherwise notified.

New Castle residents can call the New Castle Police Department at 914-238-4422 in the event of an emergency. While recycling and refuse pickup is still on schedule for Thursday morning, homeowners should also refrain from putting out their refuse and recycling overnight.

Recycling collections will be canceled in Croton-on-Hudson on Thursday. Recycling will be picked up village-wide on Friday.

3:30 p.m. Update

A winter storm warning is officially in effect for the entire Tri-State region through Thursday afternoon, with snow expected to begin just after 3 p.m. Temperatures will also drop to the low-to-mid 20s, according to latest forecast from the National Weather Service.

The seasons first nor’easter will bring blizzard-like conditions, with 1 to 3 inches of snow falling per hour and becoming heavier into Wednesday night, forecasters state. The snow will begin to taper off Thursday morning.

With the storm resulting in hazardous travel and limited visibility, local officials are urging folks to stay off the roads until they are cleared on Thursday. The storm is also expected to cause 25 to 30 mph winds with gusts nearing 45 mph in Westchester and Putnam counties, according to the NWS.

Winds will cause scattered to numerous downed tree limbs and power lines. With widespread power outages expected, Westchester County Executive George Latimer requested Con Edison and New York State Electric & Gas representatives to be on hand at the center due to the high winds expected during the height of the storm.

Along the coast, wind gusts could reach up to 55 mph. Coastal regions in Westchester County could also experience minor to moderate flooding, with inundation of 1 to 3 feet above ground, the NWS states.

The county has also prepared to keep open the thoroughfares it is responsible to clear, particularly the Bronx River Parkway, which extends from the split with the Sprain Brook Parkway northward to Kensico Dam Plaza in Valhalla. If conditions deteriorate too much, it will be closed, Latimer said.

Bee-Line buses and ParaTransit service will be suspended effective at 7 p.m. on Wednesday. All scheduled trips prior to that will be operated. All routes will remain suspended until further notice.

In Putnam, County Executive MaryEllen Odell said emergency services will be staffed and ready to respond but called on residents to make common-sense preparations. Residents should have adequate amounts of food, water, and non-perishable foods; a supply of essential medications; a battery-powered radio in case power is lost; flashlights and spare batteries; and charged cell phones.

Residents should also prepare to have spare fuel for snow blowers and generators and to fill up your car’s gas tank. Vulnerable neighbors and family members should also be checked.

“I have spoken with Commissioner of Emergency Services Kenneth Clair and we will continue to monitor the situation, but in the meantime, residents should prepare,” Odell said. “This storm combined with the pandemic is going to create challenges, but we can be prepared. We are prepared to activate our Incident Command Team should we need to.”

If homeowners lose power, officials said they should call the local utility company to inform them of the outage. Con Edison’s 24-hour hotline is 1-800-75-CONED (752-6633) and NYSEG’s hotline service is 1-800-572-1131. For Putnam residents, Central Hudson Gas & Electric can be contacted at 845-452-2700.