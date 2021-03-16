William Siemerling

William H. “Bill,” a.k.a. “Hill Billy Chief,” Siemerling of Granite Springs passed away on Mar. 8. He was 79.

Siemerling was born in Peekskill on June 12, 1941, the son of Widmer (Buck) and Ella (Barlow) Siemerling. He lived his entire life in Somers. Near the end of his proud service in the U.S. Navy, he married Anne Fredette on May 21, 1966, in West Chazy, N.Y. Together for 54 years, they raised their five children, Ella, Laurie, Bill Jr., Carrie and Tad.

Bill’s hard work and dedication to his family and community could be seen in his work at American Legion Post 1575 in Katonah, his proudly owned tree service and in his 50-plus active years in the Somers Volunteer Fire Department, including service as chief and fire commissioner. But his family most remembers his sense of humor, his unwavering work ethic and his role as a caring dad and grandfather. His support of local businesses and communities, kept the lights on at Michaels, where he was the life of the party.

Bill is survived by his wife, Anne; his children, Ella McGovern and her husband Joseph, Laura Campo and her husband Paul, Bill Jr. and his wife Margaret, Carrie Siemerling and Tad and his wife Rachael; 15 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

Visitation was at Joseph J. Smith Funeral Home in Mahopac on Mar. 11. A private funeral service was held at The Church of the Good Shepherd. Interment was open to all on Mar. 12 at Ivandell Cemetery in Somers.

Donations may be made to the Church of Good Shepard, Somers Volunteer Fire Department, Gary Sinise Foundation or your favorite charity in Bill’s name.