William Dias

William F. Dias, an Ossining resident, died Aug. 4. He was 91.

Dias was born May 3, 1929, to Lawrence and Secundina (nee Coelho) Dias in Mount Vernon. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army from 1951 to 1953 and was a proud member of the Ossining American Legion Post 506. Professionally, he was the Recreation and Parks foreman for the Village of Ossining for more than 30 years.

He was predeceased by his devoted wife, Armanda (nee Amaral) Dias, in 2008. He is survived by his two daughters, Cynthia (Edward) Villa of Buchanan and Lynn Sellazzo of Ossining; his three cherished grandchildren, Victoria Small, Carissa Korn and Gregory Sellazzo; and his three great-grandchildren, Cyana Small, Jaxon Korn and Reese Small.