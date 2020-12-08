William Belmont

William “Bill” Belmont, 83, passed peacefully into eternal life on Nov. 24 after bravely fighting cancer for many years.

Bill was an avid golfer and reader, but his first love was always his family. He owned and operated a barber shop in Thornwood and Pleasantville for over 40 years. He attended Pleasantville High School and graduated in 1956 and was known for playing every sport in Pleasantville and being a spectator for his four kids and beyond. Not only did he enjoy playing golf, but he taught the game to many as a golf instructor. He retired to Boynton Beach, Fla. where he was active in his church and community. Bill was someone friends and family could always count on for advice, to lend a hand or to put a smile on their face.

Belmont is survived by his four children who were his pride and joy – Bill (Joan) Belmont, Margaret (Tom) Gilmartin, Rick (Sandra) Belmont and Pam Belmont. He leaves eight grandchildren, who lovingly knew him as “Pop,” Tim (Stacey Fox) Belmont, Lauren (Rob) Clancy, Greg Belmont, Michael (Lauren Hahn) Gilmartin, Gina Belmont, Steven Belmont, John Belmont and Janiya Belmont. He also leaves four great-grandchildren, Sophia, Jackson, Sadie and Shane, and many nieces, nephews and in-laws whom he loved dearly. He is also survived by the mother of his children, Donna (Bleakley) Belmont.

He was predeceased by his mother and father, Mildred and Rocco Belmont.