Wild Jim’s Cutlery, Brewster

Walk into Wild Jim’s Cutlery, and you’ll likely feel like you stepped into a different historical era.

Opened along Route 22 in Brewster since February, Wild Jim’s Cutlery has been bringing in different gadgets, replicas, and items from various time periods and wars, adding an historical aspect to the business community in Brewster.

Owner Jim Grieco, a Carmel resident, has been involved in this type of business for 35 years. His father and other family members were in the armed services so growing up he became familiar with the different tools and items used in war, and took a deep interest in it.

Grieco is able to collect many of the items at different shows and flea markets that he travels to. In his store, he has a collection from World War I, World War II, the Korea War, the Vietnam War, and all the way to more recent wars. The store also has hand-made crafts and toys related to past wars and the military, military clothing and is supplied with replica black powder guns, replica samurai’s swords and different knives.

Grieco noted some customers are intimidated by the knives, but ultimately it’s about becoming comfortable with any tool.

“Nothing to be afraid of,” he said. “It’s how you’re trained on it. It’s a tool, it’s like anything else.”

At a later date, he plans to start selling fishing gear.

The oldest items in the store are a tomahawk and a billy club from around the 1920s. At his residence, Grieco has an even more impressive collection, including items from the Spanish-American War that was his grandfather’s.

“Stuff you don’t sell,” he said. “It’s locked in a vault.”

Grieco’s love of history is so far reaching he is involved with historical reenactments and participates in the Nimham Pow-Wow every summer by dancing, singing, and explaining the Native American culture.

He had a store in Port Chester for many years and would also buy and sell at different shows and flea markets, but eventually he wanted a space for his own again to put on a quality display.

“I’ve been in this business for a long time,” Grieco said.