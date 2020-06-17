Whopping 99 Percent Of School Budgets Pass in NYS

A whopping 99 percent of school budgets across the state are on track to win approval by voters, about four percent higher than past years on average according to a preliminary analysis by the New York State United Teachers union.

“Even in challenging times, voters resoundingly made clear that funding public schools at the local level is a top priority,” NYSUT President Andy Pallotta said.

The union reviewed 388 school budget votes and found that 383 passed.

More than 95 percent of budgets have passed each year since 2013.

The New York State United Teachers is a statewide union with more than 600,000 members.