White Plains Youth Bureau Celebrates Fathers and Grandfathers

The White Plains Youth Bureau celebrated its 7th Annual Father & Grandfather of the Year Awards Breakfast, June 8 at Eastview Middle School. The program honored White Plains fathers who are role models to their children and family. Donnie Simmons, Program Chairman served as MC of the event. Attending was White Plains Mayor Tom Roach, Youth Bureau Director, Frank Williams, Jr. and Jim Isenberg, former Executive Director of the North American Family Institute. The Speaker for the program was Joseph Kenner, Vice President of Greystone Bakery, Yonkers.

The Breakfast honored seven fathers and one grandfather: Patrick Baurmann, Raul Guzman-Martinez, Oswaldo Perez, Luke Psaras, Matt Brown, Hal Lieber, Alberto Leon, and Anatolio Ndong Mba (grandpa).