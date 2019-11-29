White Plains Welcomes the Holiday Season

There’s a lot going on in White Plains this holiday season.

City Lights, Bright Holiday Nights: The City of White Plains will kick off the start of the holiday season on Sunday, Dec. 1 with its annual City Lights, Bright Holiday Nights Community Celebration from 4 to 6 p.m. at its new location on Court Street between Main Street and Martine Avenue.

All are invited to attend and take in the sights and sounds of the season. Guests will enjoy music provided by the White Plains Youth Bureau Chorus, Ridgeway Alliance Chorus, Calvary Baptist Youth Choir, White Plains Chorale Singers, The White Plains Middle School Jazz Band, and the Archbishop Stepinac High School Chorus.

Santa will be making a special visit to Court Street for the occasion with his special guests the White Plains High School Marching Band. Also visiting the event will be Santa’s friends Frosty and Rudolph. Other park activities include: A spectacular ice carving exhibit, holiday-themed tattoos, hands-on crafts, the Grinch, snow globe photo booth (camera not provided), and an opportunity to write your letters to Santa.

Mayor Tom Roach will light the beautiful 24-foot tree in the park, decorated with LED lights to be enjoyed for the season. Complimentary refreshments will be provided.

Sponsors of this free event, open to all White Plains residents, are: Trader Joe’s, Stop & Shop and Webster Bank.

WinterFest: The City’s 5th annual WinterFest Holiday Market will once again be held on Court Street between Martine Avenue and Main Street (the same location as the Farmers’ Market) in downtown White Plains. WinterFest offers a unique holiday shopping experience and is a great place to pick up unique holiday gifts.

WinterFest kicks off on Wednesday, Dec. 18 and runs through Monday, Dec. 23 and will be open Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Monday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free.