White Plains URA Approves Potential Eminent Domain Actions for Parking, Housing

The White Plains Urban Renewal Agency voted unanimously on two resolutions at its Dec. 5 meeting to potentially allow the city to take possession of 13 parcels through eminent domain that could be used for parking facilities and workforce housing in the Post Road corridor.

The addresses of the properties are 223-225 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., 1-3 E. Post Rd., 2-4 East Post Rd., 60 E. Post Rd., 42 E. Post Rd., 34 E. Post Rd., 26-28 E. Post Rd., 22-24 E. Post Rd., 18-20 E. Post Rd., 14-16 E. Post Rd., 12 E. Post Rd., 184-188 South Lexington Ave. and at 190-192 S. Lexington Ave.

URA Executive Director and White Plains Planning Commissioner Chris Gomez said last week the first resolution okayed by the agency was the State Environmental Quality Review Act resolution, which analyzed the environmental impacts, associated with the proposed property acquisitions.

The second resolution the agency approved was a determination and findings statement, “which analyzes the environmental impacts associated with the potential acquisitions,” Gomez said.

Gomez said the city is considering constructing public parking facilities to meet the need for off-street parking and affordable workforce housing in the Post Road corridor from S. Lexington Avenue to Mamaroneck Avenue.

“It is important to understand that no properties have been acquired by the URA through eminent domain at this time and no specific project has been identified,” Gomez said. “If the URA does ultimately acquire these properties through eminent domain the property owners will receive fair market value based on current appraisals.”

“It’s also important to note that if any residential tenants end up being displaced through the eminent domain procedure the URA has committed to retain housing relocation specialists who will ensure that the residents find replacement housing accommodations,” Gomez added.