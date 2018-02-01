White Plains to Partner with Burbio Calendar Tool

In an effort to make it easier for residents to keep track of events taking place in White Plains, the city is partnering with Pelham-based Burbio, a free online platform that aggregates community events into a central calendar tool.

The company was started in 2014 by a Westchester couple, Julie and Dennis Roche, trying to manage parental, business and extracurricular family activities. The concept and the site have taken off.

The free-to-use site synchronizes local calendars (like town recycling and school schedules) to personal calendars from Google, iOS, or Outlook.

In announcing the partnership, Mayor Tom Roach said, “We all lead busy lives. Between the school calendar, the kids’ extra-curricular activities, family obligations, and work meetings, it’s challenging to just keep track of it all – and that’s without even adding in city events, business events, and the many interesting programs and activities sponsored by our community-based organizations. Simply identify the calendars you want to follow and Burbio will do the work for you, providing concise information about upcoming events in our community.”

Using Burbio, residents can personalize the events they see by subscribing to calendars published by local businesses, community groups, not-for-profits, and the City of White Plains. The city plans to use Burbio to publicize dates for Common Council meetings, city-sponsored events, and meetings of city boards and commissions.

Not-for-profits and businesses in White Plains can also use Burbio to promote their events. Burbio lists not-for-profit events for free.

White Plains joins over 125 communities, including Yonkers, New Rochelle, Stamford, CT, and Norwalk, CT, which have already adopted the Burbio platform.