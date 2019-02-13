White Plains Teachers, District Reach Contract Agreement

The White Plains School District and the White Plains Teachers’ Association reached agreement on a three-year contract Feb. 8, providing a 1.5% salary increase in each of the three years, with supplemental compensation for extra-curricular activities increasing similarly.

The new contract, which was ratified by the Board of Education at its Feb. 11 meeting, becomes effective July 1, 2019 through June 30, 2022.

Both the superintendent of schools and president of the White Plains Teachers Association were pleased the negotiations went smoothly.

“The negotiations process was collegial and fiscally responsible due to the strong relationship between the parties and a mutual desire to provide for a sustainable future. There is a clear understanding of the economic picture and of our mutual desire to protect and further the interests of the students and staff of our excellent school district,” Superintendent Dr. Joseph L. Ricca said.

Kara Lyons, President of the WPTA agreed, “The Association appreciates the District’s willingness to collaboratively negotiate a contract that treats all parties fairly,” she said.

Board President Rosemarie Eller added, “The Board is very pleased with these results and congratulates the negotiating teams for their excellent efforts.”