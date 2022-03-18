White Plains St. Patrick’s Day Parade Rescheduled to March 26

By Rick Pezzullo

Inclement weather forced the cancellation of the White Plains St. Patrick’s Day Parade last Saturday. However, it has been rescheduled for Saturday, March 26.

After a two-year absence, the 23rd annual parade will kick-off at noon at Mamaroneck Ave. and Livingston Ave. and end at City Hall on Main St.

This year’s Grand Marshal is James J. Houlihan, accompanied by his aides: Fran Croughan, John Cullen, Jr., Kevin Hodapp, Elizabeth Johnson, Patricia Ann McGuigan and Kevin O’Toole.