White Plains Softball, Brewster Baseball Players Win Examiner’s Club Fit-Sponsored Athletes of the Season

The results are in.

White Plains softball player Peri Kahn and Brewster baseball player Collin Brennan were voted by Examiner readers as our spring Athletes of the Season.

Kahn, also a veteran of the Empire State Huskies tournament team, is a shortstop and outfielder, and a Muhlenberg softball commit.

“She is a senior captain shortstop, who is a true leader on the field and off the field,” White Plains softball coach Chris Rowan said of Kahn. “Loves to help everyone out and looks to make everyone better. A very thoughtful and great decision-maker. She brings life and energy to any situation.”

Brennan, who also toed the mound for the Taconic Rangers travel team, pitched to a 6-2 record, achieving a minuscule E.R.A. of just 1.50. He also recored 73 punch outs while batting .380 at the dish, whopping a pair of dingers, including a grand slam.

“Collin Brennan was our best hitter and number 1 pitcher,” Brewster baseball coach Michael Trainor said when nominating his dual-threat star.

Athletic directors and coaches in Examiner Media’s coverage area nominated female and male finalists to be considered as Athletes of the Season. The finalists were then approved by Examiner Sports Editor Ray Gallagher.

Over the past week, the public voted on the finalists — our effort at mixing professional discretion with public engagement.

In addition to the prestige, our two winners also earn month-long family memberships to Club Fit or a three-month individual membership.

“Congratulations to Peri and Collin, it’s an honor to support these hard-working athletes, and we’re so happy to help them prepare for their upcoming seasons by working on their fitness journeys at Club Fit,” Marketing Director Matt Lowy said. “Their hard work, dedication and commitment to stay active and moving is inspiring, and we are so happy to support them in their journey.”

The other fantastic finalists are noted below.

Female athlete finalists:

Morgan Eigel, Fox Lane, track

Erica Rosendorf, Greeley, lacrosse

Madison Dakin, Brewster, flag football

Sarah Chiuli, Walter Panas, flag football

Alex Scialdone, Yorktown, lacrosse

Riley Hite, Briarcliff, lacrosse

Juliette Salazar, Peekskill, track

Ella Ponterio, Somers, flag football

Lily Day, Panas, track

Male athlete finalists:

Aiden Kayizzi, Pleasantville, track

Tyler Renz, Fox Lane, baseball

Mason Barlow, Greeley, track

Jackson DiLorezno, Panas, baseball

Chris Constantine Yorktown, lacrosse

Luca Meola, Briarcliff, lacrosse

Callum Markowitz, White Plains, tennis

Ilan Villard, Lakeland, tennis

Stefan Swee, Somers, baseball

Chris Zippelli, Panas, track

Adam Torres, White Plains, baseball