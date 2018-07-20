White Plains Side Loader Program Expands to Paper and Cardboard Collection

The Department of Public Works will begin distributing new Automated Side Loader (ASL) recycling containers with a green top lid on Monday, July 16 to all White Plains households currently participating in the side loader program. The new container will supplement the black top garbage container and the blue top comingled recycling container already in use by these households. The green top container is to be used specifically for paper and cardboard.

Pick up using the new containers begins on July 23.

This program will provide ASL households with a receptacle, which has more storage capacity for their paper and cardboard products and will result in a more efficient and cost effective side loader program pick up process.

Green top bins will be delivered to each current participating household along with instructions. Recipients are asked to follow the specific guidelines that will be provided with the container. Residents will no longer need their blue recycling bin. They may either keep and repurpose their blue bin or leave the bin at the curb any Wednesday in July and the City will retrieve it.

The Gedney Recycling Yard on Gedney Way is open to residents who would like to drop off all recycling products. The Gedney Yard is open Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The automated side loader program began in 2003 and has been expanded annually to include more neighborhoods throughout White Plains. Approximately 60% of residents in the city are currently part of the ASL program.