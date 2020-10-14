White Plains School Will Close For Two Weeks After COVID-19 Exposure

Post Road Elementary School in White Plains will move to remote learning for two weeks after one person tested positive for COVID-19.

In a letter to the community, White Plains school officials said they were notified on Wednesday of the positive case and made the decision to transition all students and staff to remote learning until Oct. 28, with the decision going into effect immediately.

The sick individual cannot be identified due to health privacy laws.

Instruction will be delivered to Post Road Elementary students using the district’s fully remote learning model, officials said, adding that teachers will soon be in contact with students and their families to discuss classwork.

The Westchester Department of Health will reach out to all those exposed and advise on the need to quarantine and arrange for testing. For such calls, your caller ID may read NYS Contact Tracing or display a phone number with a 518 area code.

Your identity and the information you share will remain confidential.

Health officials stress that quarantine measures should be honored if you suspect you or child may have been in close contact with someone who has COVID-19. Symptoms of the virus include fever, chills, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, or new loss of taste or smell. Other symptoms include, sore throat, congestion, runny nose, nausea, vomiting or diarrhea.

If you have any questions, contact your physician or the Westchester County Health Department at 866-588-0195. Testing information can be found at here. Question regarding the district’s COVID-19 procedures can be directed to Nurse Coordinator, Maggie Racioppo at 914-422-2011.