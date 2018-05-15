White Plains School Budget Passes

The White Plains CSD 2018-2019 Budget ($218.6 million) was passed Tuesday night with an unofficial vote count of 831 (84.3%) Yes and 147 No.

The question regarding the use of Capital Reserve ($10 million) for repairs at various schools passed with a vote count of 831 Yes and 96 No.

The question to provide Transportation for students in grades 9 to 12 at White Plains High School who live one mile from the school also passed with a vote count of 815 Yes and 122 No.

James Hricay (764 votes), Cayne Letizia (781 votes) and Rose Lovitch (764 votes) were reelected to the Board of Education.

“It takes an engaged and committed community to create and promote a high quality district budget. We are very thankful to all that took the time to attend meetings; distribute information; participate in focus group meetings; and organize community gatherings. It is because of the support of our community, that we are able to move forward with support for our outstanding student programming! We are thrilled and we are grateful,” said Superintendent Joseph Ricca.