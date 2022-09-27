White Plains Resident Named Mentor of the Year for COVID-19 Work

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

A White Plains resident was honored last week by a non-profit, Westchester-based mentoring program for her work in helping youngsters cope with the challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Melissa Cabrero was one of four honorees recognized by MENTOR New York Sept. 21 at the Bowery Hotel in Manhattan during the annual MENTOR of the Year Awards.

For almost 30 years, MENTOR New York, a leader in the New York mentoring movement, has partnered with schools and community organizations to implement mentoring initiatives, resulting in increased attendance, engagement, and graduation rates.

“As we partner with hundreds of mentoring organizations across the state, we know the demand for mentors is high. Young people are waiting for adults to raise their hands and volunteer. We love hosting the MENTOR of the Year Awards and amplifying mentors like Melissa Cabrero – one of this year’s award recipients – because their stories always highlight the transformative power of mentoring,” said Brenda Jimenez, CEO of MENTOR New York. “We always enjoy sharing how young people teach their mentors and together, they change each other’s lives for the better.”

Cabrero, who was once the recipient of MENTOR New York guidance, mentored two high school seniors virtually for more than two years as they navigated the pandemic, awareness of ongoing racial injustice, academics, college applications, career exploration, and other challenges.

“After meeting Melissa, I realized that I was not alone when it comes to certain situations, like preparing for college applications, handling schoolwork, personal life, etc. There is help,” said Alejandra, one of the students Cabrero mentored.

MENTOR New York partners with nearly 850 mentoring programs that serve approximately 80,000 young people throughout the state.