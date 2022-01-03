White Plains Resident Fatally Shot in Final Minutes of 2021

Latest:

A White Plains resident was fatally shot just shy of midnight on New Year’s Eve. 

Shawn Jefferson, 49, was shot on North Kensico Avenue around 11:50 p.m. on Friday and was pronounced dead at White Plains Hospital at 12:29 a.m. Saturday — making him Westchester County’s first known homicide victim in 2022. 

According to White Plains Police, officers responded to two calls of shots fired near 115 N. Kensico Ave. Jefferson, who was found with gunshot wounds near that address, was fatally injured across the street from where he lived. 

City police are currently investigating the shooting and have encouraged anyone with more information to call them at 914-422-6111.

