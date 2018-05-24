White Plains Recognizes Veterans with Honor Flags

The American flag is a symbol of our freedom and the bravery of all who have defended this nation throughout our country’s history.

As a tribute to veterans, past and present, the City of White Plains created an assemblage of American Flags along Main Street. The following individuals, families and/or businesses proudly sponsored a flag in honor of a veteran who has served or is presently serving our country.

American Legion Post # 135 (sponsor) – James Dwyer, US Navy Vietnam War; Boggi, III, Michael (sponsor) – Michael Boggi, Jr., US Navy; Bradley, James M. Public Safety, Deputy Commissioner (sponsor) – Victor J. Bradley, US Navy WW II; John Martin, Councilman (sponsor) – John M. Martin, US Navy; John Martin, Councilman (sponsor) – James A. McGuigan, US Army; Hodapp Family (sponsor) – Frank Hodapp, US Navy 1951-1955 Naval Reserves Persian Gulf War; White Plains Lions Club (sponsor) – To all who have served and continue to serve; Jewish War Veterans and JWV Ladies Auxiliary Post #191 (sponsor) – Jewish War Veterans and JWV Ladies Auxiliary Post #191; White Plains Jewish War Veterans Post #191 (sponsor) – All Veterans.

The City of White Plains will commemorate Memorial Day on Monday, May 28 with a parade and ceremony beginning at 10 a.m. at City Hall, 255 Main Street, White Plains, Following the parade a ceremony will be held at the White Plains Rural Cemetery on North Broadway.