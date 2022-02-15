White Plains Police Investigating Thefts at Westchester Mall

Two recent thefts at The Westchester Mall are currently under investigation by White Plains Police.

White Plains Public Safety posted on Facebook on Feb. 5 stating that they were aware of recent social media posts and videos regarding the thefts and the Police Department is actively investigating both incidents — one of which took place about a month ago.

“We take these incidents and the greater public safety concerns seriously,” the post said. “We continuously work and collaborate with the property management and security as well as individual stores to assist in crime prevention and security inside and outside the mall.”

No weapons were used, and no one was injured at either incident, according to police.

Former two-term Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino, who is a current Republican gubernatorial candidate, posted a video of the robbery that occured at Louis Vuitton on Twitter.

Astorino claimed in his Twitter post that the pro-criminal policies of current Gov. Kathy Hochul — meaning “no cash bail” — is making communities across the state less safe.

The Police Department is encouraging anyone with information regarding the incidents to contact them at the tip line at 914-422-6256.