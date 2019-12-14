White Plains Police Are Looking for Teen Shooter

White Plains Police are still looking for the teenage shooter of a 19-year-old New Rochelle man, David Chong, Commissioner of White Plains Public Safety, confirmed Saturday morning — and they encourage anyone with information to come forward and call 914-422-6111.

The incident happened in downtown White Plains near Mamaroneck and Martine Avenues on Friday, late afternoon.

Police reports indicate there was a single shot and the suspect ran off, heading south on Mamaroneck Avenue near Court Street where he was last seen Friday afternoon around 4:45 p.m.

Surveillance videos in the area of the shooting and eyewitness reports indicate the suspect is a black male and was wearing a black and white hoodie at the time of the incident. Before the shot was fired, an argument had ensued.

The shooting victim, who was shot in the arm, is being treated at White Plains. His wound is not life threatening.

Several witnesses were interviewed at the scene by detectives. Anyone with information is asked to call the White Plains Police Department at 914-422-6111. All calls are confidential.