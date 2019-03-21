White Plains Plainsmen Luca Fugarino Stands with NY Rangers at MSG

Luca Fugarino received a thrill of a lifetime when the eight-year old member of the White Plains Plainsmen Youth Hockey League was selected to join the NHL NY Rangers and stand with them during the National Anthem on the ice at Madison Square Garden.

Fugarino participated in the National Anthem pregame ceremony dubbed the Junior Rangers Blueline Kids Experience, before the Rangers played the Washington Capitals, on March 3.

Fugarino is a third grade student at Our Lady of Sorrows Elementary School. He was selected along with the five other youth hockey team members from the Tri-State area from thousands of participants in the NY Rangers Junior Assist Program to partake the Junior Rangers Blueline Experience.

On March 3, the Rangers lost to the Capitals 3-2, on an Alex Ovechkin shootout goal. Nevertheless, the young White Plains Plainsman will never forget his Blueline Kids Experience, while standing with the Rangers during the National Anthem at “The World’s Most Famous Arena.”

Luca’s father is Steve Fugarino, the Junior Varsity Baseball, Modified Football and Modified Hockey Coach at White Plains High School.