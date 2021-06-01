The White Plains Outdoor Arts Festival (WPOAF) is back for 2021.

Generations of area residents have enjoyed the treasured annual community event

The all-outdoor festival will be held this Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. rain or shine in Tibbits Park at North Broadway and Main Street in White Plains.

“After the difficulties of the past year and the stress everyone has been under to balance health and safety with a need for normalcy, being able to safely bring back the arts festival is a great feeling; we are very much looking forward to greeting friends from the community that we have not seen in some time,” said organizing committee member Beth Roach.

The organization is in its 59th year and its mission is to host a vibrant and fun cultural event for the community and to support local young artists who want to pursue their creative passions by studying visual art in college.

Proceeds from the event, including sponsorships by Jackson Lewis and Nick Wolff and the Wolff Team at Howard Hanna Realty, as well as generous donations from Friends of the WPOAF, generate scholarships awarded to White Plains High School seniors. This year, two scholarships of $3,500 each were awarded to Nathaniel Fields and Selena Mendoza.

WPOAF is free and is eagerly anticipated by thousands of Westchester residents of all ages. Unique artists of all kinds will set up their arts and fine crafts and visitors will shop at more than 50 booths for beautiful artwork for their homes and purchase one-of-a-kind gifts for friends and family.

The festival will feature paintings, photography, drawings and prints, ceramics, textiles, jewelry, glassworks, accessories and many other handcrafted items. In addition, guests of the show can participate in a popular raffle, with items donated by participating artists. Food vendors will also be on hand.

COVID-19 safety precautions will still be observed and all visitors are requested to follow Centers for Disease Control and New York State guidelines for mask wearing and social distancing.

For more information about the White Plains Outdoor Arts Festival, visit www.whiteplainsoutdoorartsfestival.com or on Facebook at The White Plains Outdoor Arts Festival.