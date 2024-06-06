White Plains Nonprofit Café Donates $10K to Charities

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

The Pamplemousse Project, a White Plains café that donations all of its profits to charity, last week donated more than $10,000 to three organizations.

During a May 31 event that was attended by Mayor Thomas Roach and Council President Victoria Presser, The Pamplemousse Project announced Family Legal Care, Pace Women’s Justice Center and SPCA Westchester would each receive $3,500.

The organizations were selected by café customers from a list of 12 and the grants are funded entirely from profits from customers. Grant distributions take place every three months.

Since opening in December 2022, The Pamplemousse Project, which offers ethically-sourced coffee and hand-crafted drinks prepared by trained baristas, has donated $42,000. Baked goods are also sold, as are more than 50 types of chocolate and candy.

In addition to the funding, the café, located at 124 Mamaroneck Ave., has donated more than 500 pounds of food to a local soup kitchen and women’s shelter, valued at approximately $10,000.

The café also provides space for artwork displays, musical performances and on-the-job training for students in the White Plains School District, as well as partnering with the White Plains Youth Bureau.