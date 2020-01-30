White Plains’ Mandelbaum Elected Westchester Parks Foundation Chairman

Westchester Parks Foundation (WPF) has named Seth M. Mandelbaum, Esq., managing partner with McCullough, Goldberger & Staudt, LLP in White Plains, as its new Chairperson of the Board of Directors. Since 2015, Mandelbaum served as the WPF’s Vice Chairperson and has been a member of its Board of Trustees since 2011.

Mandelbaum’s appointment comes after Joanne Fernandez’s announcement to step down as Chairperson after six years. Jane Solnick, Director of Public Affairs at Con Edison, will take over as WPF’s Vice Chairperson.

“What could be more important than ensuring that future generations have the chance to enjoy the more than 18,000 acres of open space in Westchester’s Parks system?” said Mandelbaum in accepting the position. “I’m excited to take on a further leadership role in an organization that has had a longstanding commitment to supporting one of the greatest assets in our community: our parks. I would also like to thank immediate past Chairperson Joanne Fernandez for her extraordinary leadership and vision over the last six years.’’

Mandelbaum practices in the areas of land use and environmental law, alternative energy, municipal law, and not-for-profit organizations. In addition, Mandelbaum is one of only a small group of attorneys in New York to be certified by the U.S. Green Building Council as a Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design Accredited Professional (LEED® AP).

Joe Stout, Executive Director, Westchester Parks Foundation stated: “Westchester Parks Foundation is grateful to Joanne Fernandez for her years of service. We are equally as privileged to have someone as dedicated as Seth Mandelbaum lead our Board for the next three years. Seth has been a board member for years and understands the importance of parks to the community in Westchester, and the need to advocate for and invest in them. His dedication to our organization and commitment to Westchester parks is unwavering.”

Mandelbaum is also a member of the Board of Directors of the Westchester County Association, where he serves on the Real Estate Task Force and is Co-Chair of the SEQRA Subcommittee. In addition to WPF, Mandelbaum serves on the Board of Directors of the Holocaust & Human Rights Education Center. Mandelbaum is a member of the New York State Bar Association, and the Westchester County Bar Association, for which he formerly served as Co-Chair of the Environmental Law Committee. In 2009, Mr. Mandelbaum was a recipient of the Business Council of Westchester “Rising Stars – 40 under 40” award.

Mandelbaum holds a J.D., cum laude, and an Environmental Law Certificate from Pace University School of Law, where he was an Articles Editor for the Pace Environmental Law Review; and a B.A. with honors from the University of Florida, where he majored in Environmental Policy.

Mandelbaum resides in White Plains with his wife and two daughters.