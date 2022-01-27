White Plains Man Sentenced to Prison for Home Invasion

A White Plains man was recently sentenced to 10 years in state prison for violently forcing himself into a home and demanding a female victim perform a sexual act.

Derrick Toone, 35, was also sentenced on Jan. 13 by Westchester County Court Judge Barry Warhit to 10 years of post-release supervision after he pled guilty to burglary in the first degree as a sexually motivated felony and attempted criminal sexual act in the first degree.

According to Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah, on March 10, 2021, at approximately 1 p.m., the victim was entering her apartment when Toone, who was unknown to her, approached her from behind, placed her in a chokehold and pushed her into her home.

Once inside, Toone threatened to kill the victim, exposed himself by dropping his pants and demanded the victim perform oral sex on him. The victim managed to escape her apartment and called the White Plains Police Department.

Toone fled the scene, but was arrested by White Plains Police later that day.

In a victim impact statement submitted to the court, Rocah said the victim stated, “You are evil and a danger to women, you are a true sexual predator. Today, I’m not standing here just for myself. I’m standing here for all the women that don’t or can’t, because of fear.”

After he is released from prison, Toone, a second violent felony offender, will be required to register as a sex offender.