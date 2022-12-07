White Plains Man Sentenced to Prison for 2020 Murder in City

We are part of The Trust Project

A 28-year-old White Plains man was sentenced Monday to 25 years to life in state prison for the 2020 murder of a fellow White Plains resident.

After a five-week trial, a jury on October 14 found Brandon Williams guilty of Murder in the Second Degree and two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree, all felonies, for a May 27, 2020 incident that claimed the life of Deron Strange.

According to Westchester County District Attorney Mimi Rocah, at approximately 11:52 p.m., Williams shot Strange, 35, multiple times with a semi-automatic handgun as he chased Strange around the parking lot of Strange’s residence at 225 Martin Luther King Boulevard following a dispute.

Williams fired five shots, striking Strange once in the abdomen and one in the pelvis. Strange was transported to White Plains Hospital, where he died about three hours later.

The White Plains Police Department arrested Williams at a hotel in Harrison on May 29, 2020 following an investigation, with the assistance of the FBI’s Westchester Safe Streets Task Force.

The prison sentence was handed down by Westchester County Court Judge George Fufidio.