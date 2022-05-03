White Plains Man Sentenced for Stabbing Robbery Victim

A White Plains man was sentenced to 12 years in state prison for stabbing a man in the chest during a robbery in 2020.

Prince Rogers, 51, was convicted after trial by a jury and then sentenced on April 22 by Westchester County Court Judge Robert Neary, who also imposed five years of post-release supervision.

According to Westchester County District Attorney Mimi Rocah, on Nov. 18, 2020 at about 10:30 p.m., Rogers and the victim were sitting in the victim’s parked car on Tarrytown Rd. in Greenburgh when Rogers stabbed the victim in the chest with a knife. Rogers then forcibly stole the victim’s money, cell phone and car, and fled the scene.

The victim was transported to Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla, where he was treated for his injuries.

Greenburgh Police arrested Rogers at his residence following an investigation, with assistance from the White Plains Police Dept. and the FBI’s Westchester Safe Streets Task Force.

Rogers was convicted of robbery in the first degree, two counts of assault in the second degree, grand larceny in the fourth degree, and criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, all felonies.