White Plains Man Pleads Guilty in Bomb Threat Incidents

A White Plains man pleaded guilty earlier this week for making a series of bomb threats in a Greenburgh building last September, according to Westchester County District Attorney Anthony Scarpino, Jr.

David Prieto, 22, made the bomb threats at 660 White Plains Rd., forcing its evacuation on four occasions. He appeared in Westchester County Court on Apr. 29 before Judge Michael Martinelli, pleading guilty to four counts of first-degree false reporting, a Class D felony.

The defendant was employed by his father’s construction contracting business at the time of the incidents, working at the building, according to the district attorney’s office. Prieto suggested bombs were in the building last Sept. 13, 14, 17 and 19. In each incident, the threat was either written on a bathroom wall in marker or on paper found in a stairwell. In one instance, he wrote, “I have the bomb in the building BOOM,” the district attorney’s office said.

The building is home to about 30 businesses and 400 employees. In each of the incidents the building was evacuated and the county’s bomb squad was called in. Police said the defendant was recorded by security cameras in the building.

Greenburgh police handled the investigation and arrested Prieto on Sept. 25, 2018. He is scheduled for sentencing July 29.