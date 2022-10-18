White Plains Man Facing Life in Prison for 2020 Murder

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

A White Plains man was found guilty Friday of murder for fatally shooting a 35-year-old man in 2020. After a five-week trial, Brandon Williams, 28, was found guilty by a jury of murdering Deron Strange in the parking lot of Strange’s residence on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd in White Plains.

Williams, who was convicted on charges of Murder in the Second Degree and two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree, all felonies, is facing 15 years to life in prison when he is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 5.

According to Westchester County District Attorney Mimi Rocah, on May 27, 2020, at approximately 11:52 p.m., Williams approached Strange and used a semi-automatic handgun to shoot him.

Williams then chased Strange around the parking lot and continued to shoot him five times, striking him twice in the abdomen and pelvis.

Strange was later transported to White Plains Hospital, where he died.

The White Plains Police Department arrested Williams at a hotel in Harrison on May 29, 2020, following an investigation, with assistance from the FBI’s Westchester Safe Streets Task Force.