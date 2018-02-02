White Plains Man Charged with Two Counts of Grand Larceny for Local Scams

Westchester County District Attorney Anthony A. Scarpino, Jr. Thursday announced that Criminal Investigators from the District Attorney’s Office and Rye Brook Police have charged Eric Jackier, 48, of White Plains in two separate incidents related to taking money under false pretenses.

In White Plains, the District Attorney’s Criminal Investigations team charged Jackier with Grand Larceny in the third degree after the defendant stole $16,475 from a White Plains woman. The money was supposed to be used to set up a charity but instead Jackier used the money for his own purposes. The theft took place between May 15, 2015 and Aug. 20, 2015.

Jackier was arraigned in White Plains City Court. His next appearance is scheduled in White Plains City Court on February 6, 2018.

In a separate case, Rye Brook Police have also charged Jackier with Grand Larceny in the second degree in the theft of $167,000 in checks written by the complainant, an elderly Rye Brook woman, to Jackier.

Jackier claimed to be an expert who could help secure Veteran’s benefits, giving himself the title of “Non-Attorney Representative” who could handle Veteran and Social Security cases. The woman was seeking help for her elderly husband. The theft took place between Aug. 1, 2013 and Oct. 4, 2017.

Jackier was arraigned by Rye Town Court Judge John Colangelo. He posted $15,000 bond. His next date in Rye Town Court is scheduled for Feb. 21, 2018.

Criminal Investigator Timothy Ryan made the arrest for the Westchester District Attorney’s Office. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Gwen Galef, Chief of the Economic Crimes Division.