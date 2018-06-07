White Plains Lawyer Hears Europe Court’s Future

Personally invited by Slovenian Supreme Court Judge Jan Zobec, John Vorperian, a lawyer residing in White Plains, recently attended Nova University, Ljubljana, Slovenia for an exclusive talk by European Human Rights Advocacy Centre Director and Middlesex University Professor Philip Leach about “The Future of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR).”

One of Europe’s foremost authorities on Human Rights Law and an active solicitor who has brought claims against Russia, Turkey and the UK for such violations, Leach detailed the multiple stresses being imposed upon the ECHR by Russia and the West.

Leach stated, before an audience of Slovenian law professors, law students and solicitors, Russia has begun withholding funding to the Court, and has ignored or declared certain Court rulings as void, while in Western democracies like Britain, the media regularly runs sensationally hyped news stories against the ECHR that are factually inaccurate.

“Jan, aware of my personal activities for global recognition of the Armenian Genocide and concern for human rights, felt I had to hear first-hand Professor Leach’s critical and timely assessment,” said Vorperian.

Later, the sole American lawyer in attendance found he was asked by some attendees various questions about President Trump. Vorperian noted, “The White House better understand a fractured Europe is a dangerous thing. Keeping and improving our transatlantic alliance is imperative for the USA and our country’s interest.”

Based in Strasbourg, France, the International Court established in 1959 is charged with supervising the enforcement of the Convention for the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms, which was ratified by the Council of Europe comprised of 47 nations.