White Plains Launches Plastic Reduction Program Initiative

By Rick Pezzullo

The City of White Plains and the White Plains Business Improvement District (BID) launched their Plastic Free White Plains initiative on Earth Day, April 22.

In celebration of Earth Day, White Plains officials are encouraging the plastic reduction program aimed at reducing the use of single-use plastics within the city.

“I am very pleased that we are launching this program. The goal is to reduce the amount of plastic put into the environment,” Mayor Tom Roach said. “This program will call the public’s attention to the numerous businesses that have voluntarily chosen to conduct their operations in an environmentally friendly manner.”

#PlasticFreeWP is a sustainability initiative aimed to highlight businesses who have taken steps to reduce their usage of single-use plastics. The program is also intended to help highlight sustainable products and practices. #PlasticFreeWP is a completely voluntary program for businesses to join and pledge to reduce their usage of plastics.

“On behalf of the downtown White Plains community, we are grateful to the City of White Plains for recognizing businesses who have made a commitment to environmentally conscious choices,” said White Plains BID Executive Director Brittany Brandwein. “The list of sustainable resources will also prove helpful for those interested and eager to greenify their business.”

Several White Plains businesses were recognized for their efforts by city officials: Brazen Fox; Hudson Grille; Lilly’s; Mast-Jagermeister US; Ron Blacks Beer Hall; The Greener Can Cleaner; The Iron Tomato; and Wolf and Warrior Brewing Co.

For more information, please visit: https://www.cityofwhiteplains.com/933/Plastic-Free-White-Plains-Program.