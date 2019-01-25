Residents Are Feeling the Cold at 86 Dekalb, White Plains

(This story was updated at 1:45 p.m., Jan. 25)

Media reports that the heating and hot water system at 86 Dekalb Ave., White Plains, was broken and not delivering heat to the building’s residents is not true according to Ed Cafasso of WINN property management, the company responsible for the building’s maintenance.

Responding directly to a news report that residents had not had heat for three weeks, Cafasso told The White Plains Examiner, “That is simply not true.”

High wind chills and extremely low temperatures put a strain on the heating system and we could not get some rooms as warm as some residents would like, Cafasso explained.

The only logged complaint received at 9 p.m. earlier in the week was responded to by the building’s maintenance supervisor, who lives onsite. “The bedroom temperature was 70 degrees and the living room 73 degrees,” Cafasso said.

The 13-story complex was susceptible to the high winds, causing unusual drafts at the aluminum-framed windows. Cafasso said the windows had been replaced a few years back and were not part of an on-going rehabilitation of the residences.

Cafasso further explained that a computerized system regulates the boilers and they were trying to get the right diagnostic equipment to make the system more efficient during the unusually extreme weather conditions.

A letter released Jan. 25, by Mack Carter, CEO, White Plains Housing Co., Inc., said an investigation of the situation indicated temperatures within the 86 Dekalb complex are taken routinely and logged daily.

“The building during the recent cold spell had heat and hot water that exceeds code minimums. The building has had heat every day since the heating season began. We are not aware of any instance in which apartment temperatures dropped below code minimums,” the letter stated.

A community meeting is expected to update residents on the boiler work and status of the ongoing multi-million dollar occupied rehabilitation of the building.