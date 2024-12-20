White Plains Hospital, The Westchester Team Up to Bring Christmas Joy

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

White Plains Hospital and The Westchester partnered last week to bring the joy of Christmas to the hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) with a special visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus.

The event has been an annual tradition at the hospital’s NICU, though it was temporarily suspended during the pandemic.

“We are delighted to welcome the Clauses back during their busiest time of year,” said Betsy Clethen, BSN, RNC-NIC, CBC, NICU Nurse and Chair of the Developmental Care Committee at White Plains Hospital. “It’s a thrill for families and staff alike and we are so appreciative of The Westchester for helping to make this year extra special.”

During their Dec. 11 NICU visit, Santa and Mrs. Claus delivered gifts to children and their families from Westchester mall merchants Janie and Jack, Kendra Scott, and Melissa & Doug

“As a core member of the community for decades, it is a great privilege to partner with local organizations to help spread holiday cheer,” said Alyssa Bitts, Director of Marketing at The Westchester. “We hope these gifts from Santa bring joy to the receiving families.”