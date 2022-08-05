White Plains Hospital Receives Top Quality Federal Rating

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

White Plains Hospital has earned a five-star hospital rating from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), the highest distinction offered by the federal agency.

White Plains Hospital is the only hospital in Westchester County, and one of only eight in New York State, to receive five stars.

“To be awarded five stars from CMS is a tremendous accomplishment that speaks directly to our commitment to providing high quality care and prioritizing the patient experience for our community,” said Susan Fox, President & CEO of White Plains Hospital. “This honor recognizes the role our entire staff plays in delivering exceptional patient care as well as the overall culture of excellence that exists throughout our hospital.”

The CMS ratings are based on more than 40 quality measurements that fall into five categories: mortality, safety of care, readmissions after treatment of common conditions, patient experience, and timely and effective care.

“The CMS ratings are an important resource for patients and families when determining where to seek care, and receiving this top rating reflects the countless efforts made every day to make our Hospital the safest and most trusted provider of quality care in the region,” said Dr. Michael Palumbo, Chief Medical Officer at White Plains Hospital.

The CMS recognition comes on the heels of the hospital’s receiving several other recent accolades, including: the Outstanding Patient Experience Award from Healthgrades® for the sixth time; an “A” Safety Grade from the Leapfrog Group for the 7th consecutive time; a Best Regional Hospital by U.S. News & World Report for the fourth consecutive time; and a 3rd consecutive designation as a Magnet® organization by the American Nurses Credentialing Center.

White Plains Hospital, which has 292 beds, is a member of the Montefiore Health System.