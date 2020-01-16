White Plains Hospital Provides ‘Stop the Bleed’ Kits to School District

As a follow up to Stop the Bleed training provided to White Plains School District teachers, staff, and administrators in 2019, White Plains Hospital recently donated Stop the Bleed kits to the White Plains School District. The kits will be available in White Plains schools throughout the district and will be placed near defibrillator units already commonly available in schools. Stop the Bleed kits include tourniquets and wound packing equipment, and are designed to help save lives in the event of a bleeding emergency. Recognizing this as the next level of school emergency preparedness, White Plains Hospital and the White Plains School District have teamed up to provide ongoing Stop the Bleed training to its staff through simulations using high fidelity mannequins.

L-to-R: Sean Lews, WP School District Security; Joseph Ricca, WP School District Superintendent; Dr. Erik Larsen, Assistant Director of EMS & Emergency Preparedness at WPH; Ed Tangredi, Director of Emergency Management at WPH; Dr. Farrukh Jafri, Assistant Director of Education and Simulation Emergency Department; Maggie Racioppo, Nurse Coordinator at WP School District; Kate Lopez, Senior Director of Marketing at WPH.