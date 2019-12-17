White Plains Hospital Proposing Sky Bridge

White Plains Hospital is seeking approvals from the Common Council to permit it to construct a sky bridge.

The hospital is requesting an amended site plan approval and a special permit that would allow it to construct the Longview Sky Bridge, which is part of its modernization project recently reviewed and supported by the White Plains Planning Dept.

William Null, a member of the hospital’s Board of Directors and an attorney representing the hospital, told the Common Council on Dec. 2 the bridge would connect the third floor of the Longview Garage with the second story of the hospital office building and the Center for Cancer Care and span Longview Avenue. “This would make it more convenient for people to park in the Longview Garage to access both the office building and the Center for Cancer Care,” Null said. The bridge would allow pedestrians to not have to go down to the bottom floor and cross the street.

The bridge would be about 17 feet above the ground, which would allow trucks to pass under it, Null explained. The proposed design incudes a glass and steel bridge similar to the one on Davis Ave. that connects the Davis Avenue Garage with the hospital’s main lobby. The colors would match the design of the new hospital office building.

Null said there would be no need to close Longview Ave. for any extended period of time to do the construction.

The hospital office building is slated to open in June of next year, Null said.

Councilwoman Milagros Lecuona asked if the bridge could have an energy sustainable green roof. “The technology is light enough to do that,” she said. Null said there was no plan to put a green roof on the proposed bridge as part of its design.

No residents spoke during the public hearing, which was subsequently closed by the Common Council.

No date for when the proposal would be back on a future meeting agenda was announced.