White Plains Hospital Breaks Ground on Major Expansion Project

A major expansion to White Plains Hospital was announced during a groundbreaking ceremony on April 22.

The 252,000 square-foot, nine-story outpatient center for advanced medicine and surgery will be located at the corner of Maple and Longview Avenues, adjacent and connected to both the main hospital and the Center for Cancer Care.

The new advanced center will house new operating rooms, endoscopy suites, cutting-edge imaging, wound care delivered through hyperbaric chambers and specialty physician practices including: orthopedics, spine, maternal fetal medicine, neurosurgery, and a Heart and Vascular Center.

Susan Fox, president and CEO of White Plains Hospital, said the new facility is one part of the hospital’s commitment to the community. The goal is to assure that those who use the hospital “thrive in a time of great complexity and making sure that people get the right health care.”

Fox said the hospital has seen increases in the use of its inpatient and outpatient services. “We’re growing, unlike many, many other hospitals,” she said, adding the hospital has 3,500 staff members.

“Our success demands that we continue to build here,” Fox said.

The new building would have a connection between it and the hospital’s Cancer Center, Fox said. “Right now, if you get sick and you need inpatient services while you’re at the Cancer Center you actually need an ambulance to take you around the block, which is crazy,” she said. “With these connections that won’t happen; we’ll be able to wheel you right over to the hospital.”

“Another benefit of this building is by consolidating so many of our outpatient services into this new Cancer Center we free up space in our hospital for patients who need acute care,” Fox said.

Mayor Tom Roach praised the hospital. “The hospital is a key component of our city. It is by far our largest employer,” he said. “They’re involved in every activity we have in the city. They sponsor so much.”

“I’m not just the mayor, I’m a customer,” Roach said, noting that he was treated and cured of cancer at the hospital and his two children were born at the facility.