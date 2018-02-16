White Plains Historical Society Fetes George’s 286th

The White Plains Historical Society celebrates George Washington’s 286th Birthday, Sunday Feb. 25 at the Jacob Purdy House (Washington’s Headquarters), a National Historic Site, 60 Park Avenue, White Plains. 1 to 3 p.m. Free admission and refreshments.

The event begins at 1 p.m. Flag-raising ceremony as revolutionary war re-enactors are marched by General Washington. Guest speaker, Eastchester Town Historian, Dick Forliano will talk about “Westchester County and George Washington”.

“During the Rev War, Washington was here in White Plains on two key dates, said John Vorperian, Society President, “it’ll be interesting to hear how Washington led his troops thru the County against the King George’s forces.”